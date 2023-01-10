Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court Monday once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity after he skipped the hearing in Toshakhana case. Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the petition of District Election Commissioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceeding against Imran Khan for hiding the information of Toshakhana gifts from institution. PTI’s chief Imran Khan could not appear before the court despite the summon notices. Imran Khan’s counsel Ali Bukhari Advocate and Barrister Ali Gohar appeared before the court, submitted request seeking exemption from appearance for former prime minister. They said that they would submit power of attorney before the next date of hearing. The lawyer said that Imran Khan could not appear this time due to injuries. He said that they had submitted exemption from appearance requests in three courts. The court said that the application for exemption was filed by those lawyers who were still not the counsel of the accused. The request was not moved by Imran Khan, it added. ECP’s lawyer Saad Hassan argued that the bail of Imran Khan could not be accepted until he appears in person. He prayed the court to issue arrest warrants against the accused if he did not appear on this day. The court said at least the lawyers should have filed power of attorney or medical reports of Imran Khan. The lawyer said that barrister Ali Zafar could not appear before the court due to engagements in Lahore High Court. The court said that if the power of attorney was submitted today then it could share the copies of the case on same day with lawyers. Ali Bukhari Advocate prayed the court to fix this case in any date of February. After this, the court once again served notices to Imran Khan and adjourned hearing till January 31. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of appeals of federation against the acquittal of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in attacks on the buildings of Parliament and PTV during 2014’s sit in. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan was to hear the appeals against acquittal of Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak. The hearing was, however, adjourned as the cause list was canceled due to the non-availability of the bench.