According to sources, members of Joint Investigation Team - who were given the task to probe the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) chief Imran Khan – have different point of views.

PTI chairman was attacked on November 3 in Wazirabad while he was leading the “Azadi March” against the Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM ) government demanding snap polls.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) apprehended suspect Naveed from the crime scene — who also confessed to opening fire on the PTI leadership.

A first information report of the incident was registered on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Sources said the investigations into the assassination attempt have been handed over to an anti-corruption officer by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The CCPO Lahore — who is leading the probe — has assigned the key responsibility of interrogating the suspect to anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah and no other member of the probe panel is given access to the attacker.

As per sources, four members of the JIT have shown differences and pointed out their apprehensions with the Home Ministry and Punjab Police chief.

“They have written a letter to the Home Department highlighting the problems. The JIT members who expressed concerns are Khurram Shah, Naseebullah, Ehsanuullah, and Malik Tariq Mehboob.”

Meanwhile. PTI chief Imran Khan also showed his concern over the JIT investigations. Taking to twitter, the former premier alleged that JIT members were "being pressurised to distance themselves from the findings" of the probe, adding this further confirms that the “powerful quarters were behind the assassination attempt” on him.