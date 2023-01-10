Share:

On 21st Oct, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “The North American economy is taking decisions to its advantage, but it looks like a double standard”. Such criticisms by world leaders definitely relate to some international intrigue that can include the Ukraine war and its aftermath crisis. This indicates that all the mess is created by the US.

Today Europe is incarcerated, not in gas or energy paucity but since the inception of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in Uncle Sam’s business of war. The core dilemma behind the formation of NATO was to secure Eastern Europe from the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republic). Their ultimate goal was finally accomplished in 1991 when the USSR was dismantled. Despite that glorious triumph, the number of NATO countries increased.

In the incipient era, NATO was Europe’s nervous system and, most probably, used a tool to abuse Europe by the United States. Before the Russian advent in Ukraine, almost all European countries imported LNG (Liquid Nitrogen Gas) from Russia in massive quantities, but trade is banned now, so nations like Germany, France and Italy purchase LNG from the US or China. Due to Russia’s trouble, it is endurable for Europe to withdraw from NATO, as the US is at any time required to bolster in future tussles. SAJID ALI NAICH, Khairpu