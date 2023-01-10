Share:

GENEVA - The Islamic Develop­ment Bank and the World Bank on Monday an­nounced the pledges of a to­tal $6.2 billion to help build back a climate resilient Paki­stan which suffered over $30 billion losses consequent to the unprecedented floods. The pledges were announced at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being co-hosted by Prime Min­ister Shehbaz and United Na­tions Secretary-General Anto­nio Guterres. Addressing the conference, IsDB President Muhammed Al-Jasser said the Islamic Development Bank Group had pledged a funding of $4.2 billion over the next three years. Moreover, the WB also announced a donation of $2 billion to support the recon­struction and rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged Pakistan.