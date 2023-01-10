GENEVA - The Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank on Monday announced the pledges of a total $6.2 billion to help build back a climate resilient Pakistan which suffered over $30 billion losses consequent to the unprecedented floods. The pledges were announced at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being co-hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Addressing the conference, IsDB President Muhammed Al-Jasser said the Islamic Development Bank Group had pledged a funding of $4.2 billion over the next three years. Moreover, the WB also announced a donation of $2 billion to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged Pakistan.
