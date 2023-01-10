Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar branch of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) staged a protest demonstration on Monday from Jamia Mosque Nosho Baba to Firdous Chowk, GT Road, criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafled provincial administration for price hikes and record-high inflation in the province. Protesting JUI-F workers carried posters and banners with slogans against the provincial administration for continuing inflation and price increases on daily staples in the province. During a protest march, JUI-F former provincial minister for information Asif Iqbal Daudzai stated that the PTI incumbent inept government’s bad policies had made life unpleasant for the province’s impoverished people. He stated that there was no control over the price rise of even everyday items in the province, the prices of various commodities of daily use were beyond of reach of the ordinary man, and hoarders and profiteers had created a price hike problem. He stated that a 20-kg bag of grain costs Rs 3,300, while the price of bread has risen to Rs 30. Former minister Asif Iqbal said that the PTI administration’s failure to rule had rendered the province insolvent, and that government employees were not receiving their pay on time. He stated that the JUI-F would continue to oppose price increases and inflation in the province until January 15. He lamented that the PTI’s corrupt leadership, which was responsible for inflation, was organising protests to fool the public. Meanwhile, JUI-F General Secretary Tehsil Matta of district Swat said that a protest march will be held in Tehsil Matta, the home town of chief minister Mahmood Khan, following the Jumma prayer on January 13th