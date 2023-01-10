Share:

Two suspected street criminals were arrested in injured condition during a police encounter in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on Tuesday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur, a ‘gunfight’ was held between the ‘street criminals’ and the police at Kachapaka Road in Shah Latif Town.

Two ‘criminals’ named Wajahat and Imran were arrested in injured condition after the exchange of fire with policemen.

The police recovered three pistols, three mobile phones and motorcycle were confiscated from the custody of the arrested ‘criminals.’

The SSP said arrested ‘criminals’ were wanted to the police in cases of dacoities and street crimes in the area.

Earlier, an alleged encounter of East Zone police in Sachal Goth turned out to be fake as a video showed cops handing over arms to the suspects.

