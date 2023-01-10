Share:

MOHMAND - The Khasadar force on Monday protested and blocked the major peshawar-Bajaur Road against the absorption of the Khasadar force into the police force at District headquarters Ghalanai. almost 161 Khasadars are starving as a result of the suspension’s two-year period of unemployment. They blocked the main peshawar-Bajaur Highway in Ghalanai for about an hour for all modes of transportation. sajid Khan, roohullah, Ziaullah, and others stated their opinions, stating that the remaining three stages of the previous special Khasadars were absorbed into police after two years, while phase four is still pending. They stated that, despite the passing of two years, the pay of 161 applicants was halted for two years. even though the candidates had completed all of the relevant forms and passed the police department, the department threw them away instead of taking action, they said. while 75 martyr families’ officials were also harmed. after an hour of protesting, the highway was reopened as a result of Dsp Inqilab Khan’s successful conversations with the demonstrators, who were guaranteed that the police would create a committee to make progress in resolving their issues.