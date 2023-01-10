Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed that work on approach roads to tourist destinations and the renovation/preservation of various archaeological sites in the province be expedited, adding that the establishment of tourism as an industry will not only generate revenue but will also provide livelihood opportunities to local people. The Chief Minister stated that he monitors tourism development projects and has instructed the creation of walking trails on a need-basis to provide access to tourist destinations. The Chief Minister, who was chairing a progress review meeting on the rehabilitation of archaeological sites and the construction of tourism sector roads, stated that huge resources had been invested over the previous four years to attract national and international tourists and accelerate tourism activities in the province. The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the Chief Minister, secretary Finance Ikramullah, secretary planning & Development shah Mahmood, secretary Tourism Tahir Orakzai, Managing Director pakhtunkhwa highways authority, DG KpCTa, and other related authorities. The meeting participants were informed that the rehabilitation and remodelling of the 22-km-long Mankyal road and the 24-km-long Thandiani road are currently underway as part of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development project (KITe), which will be completed by October 2024 at a cost of rs 3.4 and rs 2.5 billion, respectively. Furthermore, under the provincial annual Development program, 38% of the physical work on the 18 km long Mandi Mali route, 54% on the 10 km shogran road, 30% on the 9-mile Ghanool paprang road, 41% on the 15 km Manoor Valley road, and 31% on the 12 km Nawazabad to Mundi road has been completed. These initiatives, which will cost 4.6 billion rupees, will be finished this year. similarly, in Malakand Division, under the aDp, 41% physical progress has been made on 14 km long Kafir Banda Road, 61% on 4.5 km Burj Banda road, 40% on 7 km Dag sar Charoona road, 50% on 9 Km Chail Beshigram Road, 29% on 4 km Bela Beshigram Road, 36% on 4 km areen Daral road, 35% on 6 km Madian Bishigram Road, 19% on 3 km Guder Lake road, 23% on 3 km anakar road, and 49% physical progress has been made on 8 km long Marghuzar to elum road. These developments, which would cost rs 4.8 billion, will be finished this year. The gathering was also informed that initiatives are being taken in the province to encourage religious and cultural tourism. renovation and rehabilitation of two Masajid, two stupas, and three museums are underway as part of the KITe project. The physical construction of the Bhamala Stupa is 38% complete. physical work on Chakdra Museum Dir has been finished to 95%, hund Museum swabi to 93%, shapola stupa Landi Kotal to 63%, and Kalam and Odigram Masajid to 60%. These initiatives are expected to cost 262 million rupees to complete. Significant work has been achieved on the pre-feasibility of the Kumrat Madakalasht cable car project, according to the participants. The Chief Minister told the meeting that Tourism police had been formed to safeguard tourists and tourist destinations. Three integrated tourist zones are being formed to promote eco-friendly and organised tourism, which is a first in the province’s history.