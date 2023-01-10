Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted a stay order on Lahore Master Plan 2050, halting construction work on the project indefinitely.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on December 21 had approved Lahore Master Plan 2050 while presiding over the 8th meeting of LDA governing body.

During today’s proceedings, the lawyer, representing government, told the court that the provincial govt launched Ravi Urban Project under Lahore Master Plan 2050 to save provincial capital from environmental pollution.

The petitioner prayed that court had ordered govt to take measures to curb environmental pollution. He pleaded with the court to halt illegal construction work on the pretext of Lahore master plan.

The LHC issued notices to the Government of Punjab, chief secretary and other relevant parties, before adjourning the proceedings for two weeks.

On December 22, Justice Shahid Karim of LHC had expressed his concern over the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying the future of agricultural land had been put on stake.

He gave the observation while hearing several petitions from farmers challenging the alleged forced acquisition of land and its sale by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

The judge noted that the world opted for vertical housing buildings instead of expanding cities on land, saying that smog has reached a dangerous level.