Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Geneva conference a big success for Pakistan and the flood victims.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said the conference is a recognition at the international level of the coalition government’s collective efforts. She said the pledges made at the moot will be utilized transparently to bring change in the lives of the people.

The information minister thanked the global and national media for effectively highlighting the cause of humanity and climate change. Geneva conference made the world aware of the serious effects of climate change, she added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday he was deeply moved by compassion on display at International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

Taking to twitter, the prime minister said “the world witnessed yesterday how the nations can come together in a show of solidarity to create a model of win-win partnership to lift suffering humanity out of tragedy”.

The premier thanked heads of states, governments, European Union, development partners and the United Nations for making the conference a ‘resounding success’. He also lauded role played by UN Secretary General and said he had shown stellar leadership all along and people of Pakistan would forever remain grateful.

On Monday, Pakistan secured over $10 billion pledges from the international financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of flood affected areas, during an International Conference on Climate Resilience.

The major pledges made at the conference, co-chaired by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, included $ 4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $2 billion from the World Bank, $ 1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $ 1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the Pakistan delegation at Geneva moot where he described in detail Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), which laid out a multi-sectoral strategy for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a climate-resilient and inclusive manner.