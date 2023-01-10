Share:

Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood has announced to start a housing project for the employees of the National Highway Authority.

Talking to the media in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said houses will be provided to employees, working in NHA headquarters, Islamabad.

He explained that ownership of these houses will remain with the NHA and the authority will be able to save a hefty amount being spent on the provision of hiring facilities to its employees.

The Minister said such initiatives will be replicated at provincial headquarters as well.