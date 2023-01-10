Share:

PESHAWAR - The Upper Khanpur region was quite backward before our control; now, this land is being sold at the price of gold, said Arshad Ayub, Minister of Irrigation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion of the inauguration of a tube well in Pind Munim worth Rs 5 million and the construction of roads and streets in village Jab worth Rs 5 million. Similarly, a study has been done in the fields of energy, water, education, health, and other sectors, revealing significant variations between the past and the present. Former Federal Minister Umar Ayub, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Provincial Minister Yousaf Ayub, as well as residents, were present on the occasion