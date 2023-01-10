Share:

Former skipper of Pakistan national cricket team, Misbah ul Haq, believed on Tuesday that it appeared as if efforts were being made to weaken skipper Babar Azam.

Mr. Haq expressed his thoughts on the matter."Everyone can observe the kind of news conferences being held these days and the kind of questions being addressed in these press conferences."

Urging the stakeholders to be on the same page, Mr Haq said, "If a choice needs to be made, it is better that all the players, the selection committee, and the rest of the concerned people sit together and reach a conclusion that is feasible for all parties," the statement reads.

Pressing the need of a comprehensive analysis of the circumstances, Mr Haq said, if adjustments to the setup are required, a comprehensive analysis of the circumstances is the best course of action.

Meanwhile, former national cricket team captain Salman Butt, expressed his thoughts over the matter of Babar’s captaincy, saying, “Babar Azam is the best player in the world, but he should answer the questions about captaincy himself”.