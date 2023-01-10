Share:

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Pak Sarzameen Party (PPP) and Farooq Sattar decided on Tuesday to stage a protest tomorrow against the delimitation in Sindh s provincial capital.

In connection with the tomorrow’s protest, the leadership of their respective parties had directed their workers to gather outside the ECP’s provincial office for the protest.

Yesterday, for the first time after five years, a joint meeting of the PSP, MQM leadership, and Farooq Sattar was held in which it was decided to protest against the demarcation of Karachi.