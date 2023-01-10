Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Monday directed to fix the responsibility on the people who made the drawing and constructed Neelum Jhelum tunnel and also demanded the list of all the Project Directors. The NA Committee that met under Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur also directed that an inquiry be initiated and the responsible of the blockage of tunnel should be penalised accordingly. The committee also directed to provide the names of all Project Directors of Neelum-Jhelum. The committee was informed that the drainage tunnel between the power house and the River Jhelum was collapsed so the Hydro Power Project was closed. The committee was informed that the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project is closed and billions of rupees loss is being incurred due to closer of the project. Secretary Ministry of Water Resources said that a team consisting of international experts has pointed out various reasons for the tunnel damage. The panel submitted its preliminary report and will now provide the detail report in this regard, he added. However, the secretary said that the closure of the Neelum Jhelum was not due to any single reason. Neelum Jhelum underground project is the first project of its kind in Pakistan, Secretary Water Resources said. Similarly, another committee was also formed to determine the responsibility, official of the Water Resources said. However they ruled out the use of substandard material in the construction saying there was minimal chances of the same, officials said. The official said that design fault has been identified. First of all, there is an effort to start the power generation from the project, the official added. Secretary Water Resources said that the team will come on January 15 and the report will be finalised within two months. The committee was informed that the cost of opening the blockage of the tunnel would be Rs2.69 billion. Thereafter, the estimate for repair work will be carried out. Similarly, some consultants have been hired who would guide the WAPDA regarding repair of the tunnel. The consultants shall also inform about the reasons of the incident. The cost on the consultancy service will be Rs415 million. The committee directed clearly that responsibility should be fixed on the people who made the drawing of the tunnel or the people who constructed the tunnel. Moreover, the committee directed to give names of all project directors of Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project. The committee was informed by the WAPDA authorities that the project was made according to PC-I. The committee, however, did not accept the statement and declared that the project was started during the era of Gen (Retd) Pervaiz Musharaf. Whereas, according to WAPDA the project was constructed according to the approved PC-I 2017. So, it must be a revised PC-I and the WAPDA is apparently hiding the facts. The committee directed that an inquiry be initiated and the responsible of the blockage should be penalised accordingly. The committee was informed that PC-IV of Neelum Jhelum could not be finalised till today. The committee showed its serious displeasure because the project was completed in 2018 and the PC-IV should have been completed in 2018. But after a lapse of four years the PC-IV could not be finalised. So, the WAPDA should hold an assessment and inform the committee regarding delays in the preparation of PC-IV. The NA committee also discussed Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and it was informed that PCRWR is a research organisation. It has budget of Rs500 million, however, PCRWR has no budget for research. The committee directed that the government should provide sufficient budget for research to PCRWR in next financial year. Moreover, the committee directed that all of the research of PCRWR should be made available for general formers in Urdu and local languages.