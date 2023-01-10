Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday while kicking probe into Galiyat Development Authority’s (GDA) financial irregularities sought details of the authority’s contracts.

The NAB reported that the GDA allotted land for a parking plaza at lower price, Ayubia chair lift was illegally tendered to a company, and Nathia Gali’s Zip line project was illegally approved as well as its duration was extended.

On the other hand, bribes amounting to Rs25 million were received for 11-kanal land approval at Changla Gali, millions of rupees were received in commission for selling a 16-kanal land, and 300-kanal land at Thandiani was illegally leased for 99 years at unactual price.