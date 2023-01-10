Share:

KARACHI - Fifties from Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan and five-wicket haul from Naseem Shah helped Pakistan beating New Zealand by six wickets in first One-Day International (ODI) here at the National Bank Cricket on Monday. New Zealand set 256 runs target for Pakistan which they achieved in 49th over with six wickets still intact. Chasing the target of 256 runs, Pakistan lost its opener Imam-ul-Huq (11) quickly at a total of 30 but Captain Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman batted with authority and contributed 78 runs for the second-wicket stand before the latter perishing for 56, leaving Pakistan at 108-2. Babar was then joined by Muhammad Rizwan and the duo added 60 runs as in the meantime, the captain reached to his another half century in ODIs. At a total of 168, Babar Azam (66) was stumped off Glen Phillips but Muhammad Rizwan continued playing sensibly for his unbeaten 77. Haris Sohail made the things easier for Pakistan with his 23-ball 32. He hit two fours and as many sixes before being caught at mid wicket off Tim Southee. Agha Salman also remained unbeaten with 10-ball 13. Earlier, New Zealand were restricted to 255-9 in 50 overs, with Naseem Shah taking second consecutive fifer in the ODIs and none of Kiwis batter getting into fifties. Michael Bracewell and Tom Latham scored 43 and 42 runs respectively. Naseem Shah provided an early breakthrough to Pakistan, dismissing opener Devon Conway for a golden duck in first over of the match. With 1-1, Finn Allen (29) was joined by captain Kane Williamson and both added 36 runs for the second-wicket stand before the latter was caught by Agha Salman off Muhammad Wasim Jnr, who took a scalp in his first over. Captain Kane hit three fours for his 39-ball 26 before he became debutant Usama Mir’s first international wicket. Usama delivered a perfect leg break that pitched just around leg stump and moved away to hit top of the off stump after beating Kane. The hosts were 69-3 but Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham provided some sort of recovery with 56-run fourth-wicket partnership. Both these batters departed in quick succession as Daryl Mitchell (36) was clean bowled by Muhammad Nawaz at 36 and Tom Latham (42) was caught at square leg off Usama Mir at 147. Michael Bracewell (43) and Glen Phillips (37) ensured that New Zealand get to a respectable total with 66 runs stand before Phillips had to make walk back to the pavilion at 213. Naseem Shah then picked up two wickets on two consecutive deliveries, leaving Kiwis 220-8. Mitchell Santner (21) and Tim Southee stretched the total to 251 before the former departed in the last over. Naseem Shah, who picked up 5-57, declared man of the match while debutant Usama Mir took 2-42.