ISLAMABAD - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on highways during undergoing maintenance work. According to the details issued by NHMP here on Monday, maintenance work is being carried out in different zones of National Highways including the North Zone, Central Zone, and South Zone.

In the North Zone maintenance work is underway on Peshawar to Islamabad section at Wah Garden, on the Islamabad Kharian section at Hamza Marble, and on Islamabad to Murree section at Zafar Mor.

In Central Zone, road work is in progress on Lahore to Chichawatni section at Harappa Bypass, on Mian Chanu - Bahawalpur section at Thana Jala to Jala Morr, and at Police Check Post to Pull Rango. In the South Zone maintenance work is undergoing on Kot Sabzal – Halani section at Hingorja and Theem Pump Near Shah Hussain while on Hala – Karachi section maintenance work is being carried out at Khyber Stop and Indus Bridge.

The road work is also in progress on Bhan Saeedabad – Ratodero section at Khan Pur to Mehar Bypass, Mari Chowk and at Morroo Bypass.

NHMP have informed the travellers that construction and maintenance work on highways can present challenges to drivers, including the presence of workers and heavy machinery on or near the roadway, changes in traffic patterns, and reduced visibility due to dust and debris. To ensure the safety of both drivers and highway workers, NHMP advised motorists to stay alert and pay attention to road signs and traffic signals. NHMP also urged travellers to obey the posted speed limit and any temporary speed reductions in construction zones.