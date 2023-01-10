Share:

ABUJA - At least 32 people have been abducted at a train station in Edo state, southern Nigeria, the authorities say. Among those taken were station staff and passengers waiting for a train. The security forces, helped by local hunters, have launched a search-andrescue operation for the victims. There have been increasing concerns about attacks in the country. The latest incident comes in the month before a presidential election where security is a major campaign issue. Reports say that on Saturday a large number of gunmen, armed with AK-47s, shot in the air as they entered the station in Igueben before seizing the travellers and staff and taking them to a nearby forest.