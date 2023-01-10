Share:

MULTAN - Department of Pediatric Surgery, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre jointly organized an awareness walk regarding burnt children here on Monday. It was aimed at providing treatment as well as to protect children from burn incidents. It started from Nishtar administration block and culminated at Pak Italian Burn Center and was led by Professor of Pediatric Surgery Prof.

Umar Farooq and Executive Director of Pak Italian Burn Center Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anwar while other participants included Prof. Dr. Masood Hiraj, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dr. Ahmar, Associate Prof Dr. Uzma , Dr. Amir Hanif, Dr. Saima Ashraf, Dr. Khalid Chishti and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

According to experts, most of the children’s burns are accidents that happen every year due to someone’s mistake and carelessness. Dr Umar Farooq said that apart from providing treatment facilities, there is also a need to take measures that can reduce the chances of children getting burnt in accidents.