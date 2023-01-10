Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), during the last six months, has made almost six discoveries through joint ventures with other companies with accumulative initial tested flow of around 4,407 Barrel Oil per Day (BOPD) and 10.036 Metric Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas. On June 15, 2022, the company announced the discovery of a new gas reservoir in district Ghotki of Sindh province, according to the data available with media. The company as an operator, with 70 percent shares, found the deposit at an exploratory well namely Umair South East-1, where Drill Stem Test-1 in HRL (Habib Rahi Limestone) test confirmed 1.063 MMSCFD of gas. On June 22, the company said it struck 11th hydrocarbon discovery at an exploratory well namely Nim East-1, located in district Tando Allah Yar of Sindh. The Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 1,400 BOPD and 5.02 MMSCFD gas. On June 22, the company also informed about gas discovery at Kaleri Shum-01 well located in Rajanpur (Tribal area), Punjab. During the initial Drill Stem Test (DST) in Parh and Fortmunro/Mughalkotformations, the well flowed at a rate of 1.24 MMSCFD gas. On October 27, the OGDCL announced discovering 882 BOPD and 0.93 MMCFD gas at Toot Deep-1 well, located in Attock district, Punjab. On December 19, the company shared details of another hydrocarbon discovery it made from a developmental-cumexploratory well namely Chak-5 Dim South-3, located in district Sanghar, Sindh. Drill Stem Test-1 in the Massive Sand tested 2000 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) and 1.30 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas. On December 22, 2023, the OGDCL made a discovery at the exploratory well namely Kot Nawab-1, located in Sanghar district, Sindh.