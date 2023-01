Share:

Pak-Business Express escaped a major disaster when a bogie of the train derailed near Rohri in Sindh province in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, a bogie of Pak-Business Express, en route to Lahore from Karachi, was derailed near Rohri Railway Station due to which rail traffic on the Up Track was suspended.

Railway officials with heavy machinery reached the spot and cleared the track for traffic after two hours. No loss of life was reported in the accident.