Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhtto-Zardari expressed delight that Pakistan has exceeded the fund collection target at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Infrastructure in Geneva as the country received pledges worth over $10 billion.

At the conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched an $8 billion flood aid appeal, aimed at helping the country overcome the devastation caused due to the cataclysmic floods. Pakistan needs the world assistance as the country faces financial distress after the deadly floods wreaked havoc on the country, killing at least 1,700 and causing damages worth over $16 billion — half of which Islamabad is financing through its resources.

"Today, the international community answered the prayers of 33 million flood victims in Pakistan. We exceeded all expectations and managed to raise more than $9Billion in funding for a resilient Pakistan reconstruction plan," Bilawal tweeted on Tuesday.