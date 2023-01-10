Share:

One of the most crucial inputs for economic development is energy. Physically speaking, the utilization of energy is essential to the functioning of any contemporary economy since it fuels economic productivity and industrial expansion. One of the main factors contributing to Pakistan’s bad economic situation today is the inflation in the price of petroleum products. Musadik Malik, the petroleum minister, recently traveled to Russia to sign several significant deals. In a news conference, he declared that Russia is prepared to sell crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and LNG (liquefied natural gas) at a reduced price. As a result, Pakistan would be able to purchase petroleum products at a reduced cost compared to today.

Petroleum products are Pakistan’s main imports. These accords will undoubtedly contribute to the prosperity of the nation. Some analysts claim that this is just a political ploy with no realworld applications, but we should hold out hope. In conclusion, I as sert that politics is less significant than this and that we should honor people who, despite merely calling for elections, are actively working to improve the nation. HUZAIFA KASHIF, Sukkur.