LAHORE - The third and closing day of Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo witnessed the signing of over 50 MoU signings worth $100 million. Indeed, these agreements and their ongoing financial impact stand to serve as an important contribution to Pakistan’s digital economy. Key agreements signed at Future Fest’s concluding day include: An Investment and global expansion partnership signing MoU between GINKGO and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s DIGGIPACKS; the launch of Bridging to Saudia and Saudi Arabia based Tracking.me acquiring Telematics Private Limited, a Pakistani company. Further, Tracking signed with Technomatics, Tracking.me signed with Fori Inc, Reskills signing with PNY Trainings, Saudi Azm – Ejad Labs – MK, Ejad Labs with Everest Square Management, Octek with Saudi Azm, and Classera with Ejad Labs. Additionally, the potential for formal partnerships was explored between Reskills and PITB, Gingko Retail Gained Investment, Takadao and Craftoo, vFAIRS, Institute of Entrepreneurship and PAFLA and NUST’s E-clinic devices for home care with 2 companies. The event was supported by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, who also inaugurated the event as chief guest. In addition to this, multiple government representatives participated in the 3-day expo including but not limited to Dr. Arslan Khalid, Special Adviser to CM Punjab on IT, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Additional Foreign Secretary for Middle East -Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad, and Mr Emran Akhtar, former Advisor to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan who initiated and led Pakistan’s joining of the Digital Cooperation Organisation as Founder Member in 2020. The 3-day tech conference and expo, witnessed over 100,000 attendees, an estimated 500 companies participated from across the world with approximately 250 speakers and 150 international guests from 15 countries. Key highlights from the concluding include a fireside chat with Coke Studio Season producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi) and Zeeshan Haider Sikandar, Manager Coke Studio. Talks from Taha Memon, Founder and CEO, Founders Club International, Saqib Azhar, CEO, Enablers, Ayesha Nasir, Founder and CEO Scary Ammi, Ijaz Nisar, President and Founder – CEO Club Pakistan, Ali Hasnain Rizvi, Chief Technology Officer- ID- Ware, Andreas Tsindos, CEO- MWAN Mobile, Mohammad Khanani, CEO- mGadgets, Haseeb Khan, Vice-President- Technology tkxe, Azad Chaiwala, CEO Azad Chaiwala Institute, Mirza Saad Baig, Co-Founder – RAWTS. Future Fest 2023 has hosted a historic delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists who met with Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment. Dedicated to using technology to pave the way for the future of Pakistan, the event brought together leaders from more than 50 industries for dialogue, exchange and connect including entrepreneurs, decision makers, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators who engaged in discussions focusing on technology playing a positive role to #SaveTheFuture.