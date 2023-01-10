Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Economist Faiz Ul Haq has said that friendly countries and international powers will not allow Pakistan to default because it is in no way in their interests that a country with a massive population of 230.1 million and strategically located falls into a sinkhole of anarchy due to economic un-viability. Addressing a seminar of international commerce reporters, he, however, added that it would be necessary for Pakistan to adhere to IMF’s fiscal discipline so that four big friendly countries feel confident enough to announce their respective bailout packages— namely, Saudi Arabia, China, UAE and Qatar. Senior Economist Faiz Ul Haq said that the packages of friendly countries would include deposits in the State Bank, debt restructuring, refinancing and roll over, grants for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, new commercial and semi-commercial loans and some loan write-offs. Faiz Ul Haq also expressed his surprise at international commerce reporters taking unusual interest in the news and analysis of Pakistan’s possible default. Whereas, answering their questions, he informed them that the share of Eurobonds in Pakistan’s external debt is only 4 percent, and it is way too lower than other countries which have defaulted. He informed that $3 billion from Saudi Arabia and $700 million refinancing from China is expected in one to two weeks.