Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Tuesday the finance minister had created a new crisis in the country by claiming that $6 billion were parked in commercial foreign accounts in Pakistani banks.

“People visit banks to receive dollars but banks seem reluctant to make payments,” he said while taking to Twitter. He said Pakistan had received assurances of aid in three phases lasting from one to seven years, adding that "our leaders are dubbed professional beggars across the globe".

Sheikh Rashid, in another tweet, claimed that not a single important leader was present during the Geneva moot but, on the other hand, an army of Pakistani ministers were present there.

Taking a jibe at the Shehbaz-led government for seeking international aid and loans, he said the time would tell soon up to what extent the UAE and the IMF would cooperate with Pakistan. The country had already been facing the closure of industries and there was unemployment under the nose of the 13-party government, the former minister deplored. He said PTI chairman Imran Khan would not be part of the existing assemblies.