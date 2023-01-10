Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Monday held an important meeting with the PTI chief Imran Khan to devise strategy for the trust vote and to address the reservations of the Majlise Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), an allied party of the PTI, which had earlier withdrawn its support for the chief minister citing ex­pulsion of its members from the religious bodies. Chief minister’s son, Rasikh Elahi also attended the meeting as he briefed the PTI chairman about the represen­tation of different religious schools of thought in the Quran and Ulema boards. Last week, the MWM had com­plained that its members had been ex­pelled from these boards on the behest of Rasikh Elahi and PML-Q MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir.

Reportedly, Rasikh Elahi assured the PTI chief that all reservations of the MWM would be addressed soon. The La­hore High Court would resume hearing on Ch Parvez Elahi’s petition against the governor’s order tomorrow and may ask the chief minister to obtain a confidence vote from the Punjab Assembly. A com­munique issued after the meeting said that the PTI chairman and the PML-Q leader discussed strategy for the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly be­sides the current political situation and measures to provide relief to the people of Punjab. Ch Parvez Elahi reassured his support to Imran Khan saying he was his leader and that he will stand by every decision he takes. “Our unity is stron­ger than ever” Parvez Elahi said, adding that Imran Khan had zeroed in on the politics of the opponents. Imran Khan also got a briefing from the chief minis­ter about the flour situation in Punjab who told him that the government had doubled wheat quota to improve the supply of flour in Punjab. Separately, before his meeting with the PTI chief, Ch Parvez Elahi huddled together with Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Provincial Ministers Mu­hammad Basharat Raja and Mian Mah­mood Al Rashid at his office on Monday to discuss the political situation and the number game in the Punjab Assembly. The participants reiterated their firm resolve to vigorously counter every unconstitutional tactic of the opposi­tion.The CM noted that the opposition was daydreaming of clinching power in Punjab. “Lost in dreams, the opposition does not have enough numbers”, he said, adding that the PML-N had faced defeat in Punjab before and it will not find a place to hide in the future also. “The PML-N has turned into a hub of fake-news bonanza”; he asserted and added that political alliance between the PTI and the PML-Q will remain intact. “No one should be under any illusion. We are with Imran Khan. Those who create misconceptions would fail as before”; he asserted and termed the claims of the PML-N as castles in the air