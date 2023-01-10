Share:

The Katas Raj Temples located near Chakwal in Punjab date as far back as 615-950 CE. These Hindu temples are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are considered to be one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage sites in Pakistan that are still in use today. According to the local legend, Shiva experienced inconsolable grief after the death of his wife, Sati. This led to a rain of tears which formed two pools of water, one at Pushkara and the other at Katas. Before this, it was considered to be a Buddhist site as a stupa was discovered there. The Katas Raj Temple thus has a collected of building that establish the Buddhist era to the British’s and preserved over 1500 years’ worth of history.