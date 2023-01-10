ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be visiting Abu Dhabi today on a day-long official visit where he would be meeting top UAE leadership. Highly credible sources told The Nation that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be accompanying the prime minister from Geneva to UAE visit. Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, who arrived Abu Dhabi Monday night, would be part of the prime minister’s delegation. The sources said that in the prevailing economic situation of Pakistan the meeting by Pakistani prime minister with the Emirates leadership is of high significance. “During the meeting at Qasr-e-Musraf (presidential place) both sides would review bilateral ties and discuss economic cooperation,” a source told The Nation. Another source also confirmed that the prime minister would be meeting UAE President Sheikh Muhammad Tuesday evening.
