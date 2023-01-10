Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif would be visiting Abu Dhabi today on a day-long official visit where he would be meeting top UAE leadership. Highly cred­ible sources told The Nation that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be ac­companying the prime minis­ter from Geneva to UAE visit. Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, who arrived Abu Dhabi Mon­day night, would be part of the prime minister’s delegation. The sources said that in the prevailing economic situation of Pakistan the meeting by Pa­kistani prime minister with the Emirates leadership is of high significance. “During the meeting at Qasr-e-Mus­raf (presidential place) both sides would review bilateral ties and discuss economic co­operation,” a source told The Nation. Another source also confirmed that the prime min­ister would be meeting UAE President Sheikh Muhammad Tuesday evening.