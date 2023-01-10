Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Youth Program has opened the registration for Sports Trail Cricket and Football under Youth Sports League for men and women to promote healthy physical activities among the youth. The intended participants can register themselves through the online facility till January 30 while the onthe-spot registration facility will also be available for the players who meet the eligibility criteria. According to the eligibility criteria for participation in the talent hunt, all Pakistani including nationals from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) aged between 15-25 years on January 30, 2023, are eligible to participate in the sports league. However, the departmental players are not eligible to participate in the talent hunt. The trial locations are available across the country including the federal capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK, and GB. The online application must be submitted through the web link: https://pmyp.gov.pk/ hec/SportsForm.