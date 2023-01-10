Share:

A fter Imran Khan’s backtracking from the demand from his allied Chief Minister in Punjab to carry out a trust vote, Monday’s session in the assembly kicked off without the motion on the agenda. This did not make things any easier, as the session started after a delay of three hours and soon after, the bickering resumed. The opposition parties surrounded the speaker’s dais several times to lodge their protest over the motion not being included in the day’s proceedings, while PTI and its allies responded with chants and ruckus of their own. There was additional commotion when Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and SAPM Attaullah Tarar entered the hall.

With the court resuming the hearing of the petition tomorrow, it is clear that political parties have failed to be able to sort out the future of the provincial legislature without the help of the judiciary. The proceedings in the assembly at this point are little more than show, considering the important business of lawmaking has taken a backseat to the conflict. Yesterday’s session specifically, was essentially a display of power and numbers on both sides.

The court will likely order for the trust motion to eventually be conducted, which would mean that the opposition and government will need their numbers intact and voting. Both will also be suspicious of the other side, which is why instructions have already been issued for provincial lawmakers to stay in Lahore. Both sides have overtly expressed confidence of a win.

Regardless of the outcome of this motion or any others after it, the provincial assembly does not look to be heading down a path of stability any time soon. Even if we were to have a completely new set of lawmakers tomorrow through fresh polls, nothing is going to be achieved if the opposition and government do not learn to engage with one another, at least on some level. And this is where some change must take place. Without this, we are likely to see an endless amount of wasted filibuster sessions and sloganeering in place of policymaking