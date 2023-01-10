Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory ( ICT) police’s Khidmat Markaz facilitated 1,34,113 citizens with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, foreigners registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that Islamabad capital police is taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

Islamabad capital police Khidmat Markaz has provided several services to the citizens including issuance of 17,333 character certificates,28,275 general police verification reports, 10,742 reports of missing documents, registration of 10,286 vehicles, 47,096 foreigners registration, 18,218 tenant and 1163 employee registration services.

Police mobile facilitation van service has also been working while various Khidmat Markaz in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna and at different police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

Well trained staff has been appointed there to provide best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. Such steps would improve the trust of people in the spokesnman added.