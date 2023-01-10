Share:

LAHORE - Prince Club, Cricket Centre and Township Whites registered victories in 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here at different venues on Monday. Prince Club overpowered Model Town Club by 6 wickets here at Model Town Club Ground. Model Town Club, batting first, scored 171-7 with Farman Ali hammering 56, M Saleem 27 and Hassan Rizwan 23. For Prince Club, Usman Dhillon grabbed 3-31. Prince Club chased the target on the last ball of the match by scoring 175-4. Player of the match Ammar Tariq smashed 52-ball 71 while Shamsuddin (29*), Shoaib Arshad (27) and Anas Mustafa (26) also played well. For MTC, Usman Shahid took 3-25. Basit Ali helped Cricket Centre (CC) Club to a 26-run victory over Model Town Whites (MTW) at Model Town Whites Ground. Cricket Center, batting first, posted a decent total of 178-5 in 20 overs, thanks to Basit’s unbeaten 24-ball 50 runs knock while Anas Mehmood cracked 54 and Ameer Hamza 22. Naveed Malik captured 4-20 and Shahab Khan 1-40. In reply, Model Town Whites could score 152-6 in 20 overs. Aon Shahzad slammed 69 and Naveed Malik 25. For CC, Ali Zafar took two wickets. Muhammad Shoaib’s 4-14 guided Township Whites to a thrashing 110-run victory over Lucky Star Club. Township Whites, batting first, scored 191- 8 in 20 overs with Rana Ayan Ali hammering 59 and Naeem Khan 48. Adil Sarwar bagged 2-23. Lucky Star, in reply, could score paltry 81-10 in 12.2 overs. Junaid Ali scored 25 and Awais Shahzad 20. Besides Shoaib, Kamran Afzal and M Yasin claimed 2 wickets each.