LAHORE - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated on Monday the Muridke campus of National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad at Sheikhupura, established to pro­vide free-of-cost skills education to students. He said that Rs 386 million were approved for construction of the university con­sisting of 100 ka­nals of land, adding that today classes for skills development among students had been started on the campus. Rana Tan­veer said that skills development was crucial for people of the area as Sheikhupura was an industrial hub. He said that the government was taking measures for promotion of skills education as skilled youth was an asset to the country. The educa­tion minister explained that the gov­ernment was putting great emphasis on promotion of quality education including higher education in the country. He explained that there was great potential in Pakistani students. He emphasised the need for provi­sion of quality education to the youth for socioeconomic development of the country. He appealed to teachers and management of the NSU campus for their significant contribution to development of the institution.

The minister said that the world education fraternity had laid em­phasis on skills education so it was needed to equip the youth of Paki­stan with skills for providing them with an opportunity to get employ­ment in the national and interna­tional markets. The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the political party which was responsible for the current financial condition of the country, saying that the government was committed to steer­ing the country out of crises.

The previous PTI government had allocated only Rs 30 billion for edu­cation, but the current PDM govern­ment, after coming to power, had in­creased the education sector budget to Rs 110 billion to bring advance­ment in education, he said and add­ed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his whole team were working to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

To a question, he said that PTI chief Imran Khan had been badly ex­posed as he had caused severe dam­age to the country’s economy, add­ing that the artificial projects of the PTI government could not bring any improvement in people’s lives.