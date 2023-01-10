Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday fired a broadside at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet for allegedly spending huge public money on their trip to Geneva to participate in the donors conference on flood damages claiming that the moot was a flop show. PTI Senior Vice President and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a statement said that the entire conference was held via video link, as no important leader participated in it. He added that France, the host, gave $10 million. He stated that if the entire conference was to be held through video link, why was there a need to go to Geneva? “The money did not come, but several hundred thousand dollars were spent on the visit of the Prime Minister and his cabinet,” he added. Lashing out at the PML-N, Chaudhry said that he had already said that lying was an integral part of the life of leadership of the ruling party. He said that around 20 bills were passed by the Punjab Assembly on Monday, while N-League kept running away from the count. If they had the required numbers to oust Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, as the federal ministers including Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and others were claiming, then they would have stopped the legislation, he said.