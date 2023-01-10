Share:

Punjab Assembly has passed a number of bills including Punjab Public Defender Service Bill 2023 and Punjab Food Authority Amendment Bill 2023.

The session was held with Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair.

The University of Attock Bill 2023 was referred to standing committee on Higher Education.

The Punjab Food Authority Amendment Bill 2023, Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution Amendment Bill 2023 and Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies Dissolution Amendment Bill 2023 have also been passed.

The Public Sector Universities Amendment Bill 2022 has been passed after reconsideration.

Questions relating to Schools Education department were also asked during question hour.

PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood while speaking on the floor of the house termed today's assembly proceeding as unconstitutional upon which Speaker asked Muhammad Basharat Raja to respond.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said as far as matter of CM's vote of confidence is concerned it is sub-judice.

The session will meet again on Tuesday.