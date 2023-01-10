Share:

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi led Punjab government had lost majority in the Punjab Assembly so he (Parvez Elahi) should resign as chief minister. Talking to the media men outside Punjab Assembly, he said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi instead of making a desperate effort to take vote of confidence or dissolution of Punjab Assembly, should let the Punjab Assembly to elect new chief minister either through run of election or majority basis. The Minister said that today Chaudhry Parvez Elahi led government tried every way out to achieve the majority number of 186 in the House but it could not succeed as their only 175 members were present, whereas the PML-N and its allies 179 members were present in the session. The PTI after seeing its defeat in achieving majority number of 186 got adjourned the session till tomorrow, he said and added that now they would again make a desperate attempt to get vote of confidence tomorrow but would not succeed. Rana Sanaullah said that on one side, PTI chief Imran Khan wanted the chief minister to get vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly while on other hand, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi wanted to refrain from vote of confidence as he knew that he lost the majority in House