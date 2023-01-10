Share:

Rawalpindi - On the directions of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA has carried out an operation against unauthorized, illegal commercial building and has sealed Al-Karim Marquee at GT Road. The illegal infrastructure was sealed under section 39 and section 8.2(2) of RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020, RDA spokesman said on Monday. He said that LU&BC Wing also has cleared debris stacking at the Bareen road near Rabia Bungalows. He said that the LU&BC Wing’s staff including Building Control assistant director, building inspectors and others, with the assistance of the Police from the concerned Police Station Saddar Berroni, carried out the operation against this illegal commercial building and has sealed it. He said that the owner of the above-mentioned illegal building has violated approved plans / maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and constructed illegal commercial building without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). He said that the RDA DG has directed the LU&BC Wing RDA to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial constructions and encroachments without any fear and favour. He said that the RDA DG has also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialisation, complementary maps, plans of buildings and regularise all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in controlled area of RDA. The general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss, he added.