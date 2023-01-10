Share:

SWAT - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan after visiting Malam Jabba a day before to assess the tourism facilities provided by the police, asked the regional police to take all feasible efforts to keep traffic running smoothly in the higher and snowy parts of the Malakand Division. He also urged police to keep vigilant on major highways in snowfall regions so that travellers, tourists, and other visitors arriving from elsewhere are not inconvenienced by weather conditions or snowfall. RPO Malakand advised visitors who had come to enjoy the snowfall to seek advice from the police officers stationed there on where to go and how to avoid any unpleasant problems or inconveniences. The police force personnel will be present to guard, support, and aid tourists and visitors, according to the RPO. He gave these orders to the region’s police force in light of recent snowfall and weather conditions in Chitral, Dir Upper, Swat, and other parts of the area, to preserve traffic flow on key approach highways travelling through snowy areas and for tourists visiting snowfall venues. The RPO advised travellers to take all essential precautions when travelling to snowy locations in order to avoid any inconvenience. He further stated that the police will be present on the highways of the snowy parts of Swat and the areas surrounding the Lawari Tunnel in Chitral for the safety and convenience of tourists and other visitors, adding that if they want assistance, they may phone the emergency numbers provided by the local police