The Punjab Assembly session witnessed pandemonium on Tuesday as the opposition accosted and chant slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead Punjab government and Chief Minister Parvez Elahi over the persistent vote of confidence and assembly dissolution issue.

The session started with a delay of 3 hours and 3 minutes under the chairmanship of the Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan. Opposition parties right after the start of the session turned their guns at treasury benches by chanting slogans against the Punjab government and also tore copies of the agenda. At one point, opposition lawmakers also surrounded the speaker’s dais.

Speaking in the assembly amid the ruckus, PML-N lawmaker Rana Mashhood took a jibe at the ruling PTI saying that after 4 years, the implementation of the rules started after the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He added that vote of confidence is Punjab CM’s constitutional right but he has not required numbers.

Responding to PML-N leader, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid criticized Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan sitting in the lobby for interfering in proceedings saying that despite their tactics, Parvez Elahi will take a confidence vote with the majority.

After witnessing high temperature, Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned session till 3 pm tomorrow (January 11).

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) top brass including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant Ata Tarar accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Punjab government of barring opposition legislators from entering the Punjab Assembly premises.

Addressing a presser outside the Lower House, Rana Sanaullah flanked by other party leaders said that security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly, adding that however, they refused to follow the "illegal" orders.

He added that the IG Punjab was also directed by Punjab CM to prevent us from entering the building but he refused to implement the orders adding they were using these tactics because they knew they did not have the numbers for the vote of confidence.

The interior minister said that this move was "unconstitutional and illegal". He added that the Punjab CM would have to take a vote of confidence.

The PML-N leader warned governor rule could also be imposed on the province if the Punjab government did not mend its ways.

While Atta Tarar said their 177 members were present in the assembly on Monday while the number of the Punjab government members was 140. “I am telling the numbers after a complete work and I am confident that our numbers will be complete while Parvez Elahi’s numbers will not be complete as women candidates have also been saying they do not want to vote for Parvez Elahi,” he said.

Mr Tarar further said Parvez Elahi was reluctant to take the vote of confidence and the government had run away along with Moonis Elahi. Sooner or later, the vote of confidence would have to be taken since a hollow person was sitting on the chief minister’s chair.

He further claimed that the federal ministers could not enter the Punjab Assembly. “The Punjab Assembly is not the district council of Gujrat and will not allowed to be so. The PTI and its allies are fighting over who did more corruption,” he added.