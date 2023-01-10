Saudi Arabia is preparing a framework for an investment of ten billion dollars in Pakistan.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan said the Kingdom is also considering to enhance the amount of foreign exchange deposits with Pakistan.
1:05 PM | January 10, 2023
