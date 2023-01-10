SUKKUR - District administration while taking action against the increase in prices of wheat flour, hoarding and artificial inflation, launched a crackdown and arrested several shopkeepers here on Monday. Following the directives of Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, the Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Majeed Mako arrested several shopkeepers during a raid in different areas for hoarding subsidized wheat flour and selling it at high prices, he also issued instructions to other shopkeepers on increase in flour prices in Sukkur city.
