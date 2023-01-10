Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has dismissed Station House Officer (SHO) police station (PS) Chontra Inspector Rana Zulfiqar on charges of having links with land grabbers, informed a police spokesman on Monday. According to him, CPO received complaints that SHO of police station Chontra Inspector Rana Zulfiqar was backing the land mafia operating in Chontra and suburbs, and also having links with land grabbers. The city police chief held inquiry against the accused police officer and found him guilty . In the light of the inquiry report, the corrupt police officer was shown the door by the CPO, he said. He said that the links of police officers with land mafia would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against those officers found involved in corrupt practices.