Unknown person tossed a shoe at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s car in Punjab Assembly premises while he was leaving the assembly after attending the assembly session.

Sources said that the shoe was allegedly tossed by the driver of PTI MPA Rashid Hafeez. However, Mr Hafeez denied the claim saying, “My driver is wearing shoes in both feet”.

Earlie, the assembly session was marred by ruckus ahead of vote of confidence by Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.