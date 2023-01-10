Share:

MELBOURNE - Upcoming Khalistan Referendum in Australia has fuelled yet another controversy in which Indira Gandhi’s assassins are being glorified by placing banners across Melbourne and a car rally planned for January 15 to mark the 34th martyrdom day of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh who were hanged on 6th January 1989 for assassinating the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to avenge Operation Blue Star against holiest Sikh shrine - the Golden Temple of Amritsar. A poster of Khalistan Referendum hung outside Plumpton Gurdwara was widely shared across social media platforms carrying photographs of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh and announcing “The Last Battle. Khalistan Referendum. Voting January 29, Melbourne”. The social media post irked the Australian Hindu Community which approached Anthony Albenes’ government demanding the banning of Khalistan Referendum Voting in Australia slated for January 29, 2023. The Khalistan Referendum banners, erected by the Australian Sikhs across Melbourne which were carrying pictures of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and assassins of Indira Gandhi, have reportedly been vandalized by defacing the prominent faces of Khalistan Movement - Bhindranwale, Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, resulting in counter uproar by the Sikh community who lodged vandalism and hate complaint with the authorities. India has lodged its reservation with the Australian Government over the Khalistan Referendum voting, however, Australian Government after looking into the matter did not take any steps to ban the ongoing Khalistan Referendum campaign and scheduled voting in Melbourne being organized by secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ). Australian Hindu Media shared the poster on Twitter.