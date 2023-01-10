PESHAWAR - Renowned clerics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have unanimously issued an edict denouncing terrorists and terrorist activities in any form.
Top religious scholars from various schools of thought signed the decree yesterday clarifying that declaring war against the police and security forces defending an Islamic state is “Haram” and defiance of the state according to Islamic Shariah. The edict came two days after the chief of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, said in a video message that his group is “open to guidance” from Pakistan’s religious scholars if they believe “the direction of our jihad” is wrong. The 14-page edict was signed by 16 religious scholars from different schools of thought included Maulana Qari Ehsanul Haq, Mufti Subhanallah Jan, Dr Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Dr Abdul Nasir, Mufti Mukhtarullah Haqqani, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Maulana Salmanul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Rehmatullah Qadri, Maulana Umar bin Abdul Aziz, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, Mufti Mairajul Din Sarkani.