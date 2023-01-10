Share:

PESHAWAR - Renowned clerics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have unanimously is­sued an edict denounc­ing terrorists and terror­ist activities in any form.

Top religious scholars from various schools of thought signed the de­cree yesterday clarify­ing that declaring war against the police and security forces defending an Islamic state is “Haram” and defiance of the state ac­cording to Islamic Shariah. The edict came two days af­ter the chief of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mufti Noor Wali Meh­sud, said in a video message that his group is “open to guidance” from Pakistan’s re­ligious scholars if they believe “the direction of our jihad” is wrong. The 14-page edict was signed by 16 religious schol­ars from different schools of thought included Maula­na Qari Ehsanul Haq, Mufti Subhanallah Jan, Dr Maula­na Attaur Rehman, Maulana Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Dr Abdul Nasir, Mufti Mukhta­rullah Haqqani, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Maulana Sal­manul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Rehmatullah Qadri, Maula­na Umar bin Abdul Aziz, Alla­ma Abid Hussain Shakri, Muf­ti Mairajul Din Sarkani.