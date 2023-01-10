Share:

LAHORE - Sindh government spokesman and law adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced that he, the Sindh Cabinet, prominent politicians and bureaucrats will fully participate in the Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon on January 29. “I am very hopeful that more than hundred thousand people will participate in this marathon to prove that Karachi is a city that loves sports and healthy activities,” Murtaza Wahab expressed these views while addressing the football kits awarding ceremony held to mark one-year annual performance of Karachi Football Club at Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar Park Lyari. On this occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, PPP South Chairman Khalil Hout, DFA South Karachi Chairman Jameel Hout, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed Baloch, AC Lyari Abdul Karim Memon and other personalities were present. Murtaza Wahab said: “Karachi Football Club is affiliated with the England Club, Swindon Town, and I am happy to know that this club is continuing its football activities throughout the year and the administrators of this club give monthly stipend to their players and officials while famous players from England regularly come here and coach them.” He assured the club of his full support as well as of Sindh government. On this occasion, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon paid great tribute to the performance of Karachi FC and congratulated its organizers for their continuous performance. He announced that on January 29, the historic Commissioner Karachi Marathon will start at 9:00 am from Nishan Pakistan Sea View, in which the famous athletes of the world and people from all walks of life of Karachi will participate. The registration for this marathon will start from Monday while all the details of the marathon will be announced in a press conference next week. On this occasion, Khalil Hout announced that thousands of young commissioners of South District will participate in Karachi Marathon and PPP South District will also organize a reception camp in connection with this marathon.