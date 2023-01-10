Share:

LAHORE - A two-day international “Pakistan Horti Expo 2023” was being organized un­der the auspices of the Agriculture department from January 28 to 29 here at Expo Center. A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that Pakistani fruits, vegetables and produce would be showcased during the expo. More than 100 stalls would be set up this year and experts, exporters and other stakeholders from Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakh­stan, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey would participate,he highlighted. Spokesperson said that before this exhibition, the department had organized eight such exhibitions in which more than 150 delegations from 20 countries participated. By organizing these exhibitions, Pakistan’s exports had increased by a total of $ 20 million. Through this Expo 2023, a platform was being provided to the people associated with the ag­riculture sector and this would help to introduce Pakistani produces to the whole world and country’s exports would gain momentum.