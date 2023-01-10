Share:

Two people were killed and several others including female students suffered injuries in two road accidents in Khanewal and Mirpur on Tuesday, rescuers and police said.

Two people were killed and four others critically injured after a trailer hit a wagon near Khanewal toll plaza on Multan Road. The wagon was heading to Khanewal city at the time of the incident. Ambulances shifted the dead and the injured to DHQ Hospital Khanewal. According to rescuers, the collision took place due to dense fog.

A collision between a university bus and a school van near Afzal Pur in Mirpur left 11 female students injured. The victims were shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur. The incident took place owing to fog. Two victims were said to be in a critical condition.